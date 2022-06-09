Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has $5.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.05. 105,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,496,290. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.69. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

