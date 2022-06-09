WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WW International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.29. WW International reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WW International will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WW International.

WW International (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $297.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.80 million.

StockNews.com started coverage on WW International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Shares of WW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.68. 1,002,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,011. WW International has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

