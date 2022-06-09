Xeno Token (XNO) Hits Market Cap of $10.92 Million

Xeno Token (XNO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Xeno Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. Xeno Token has a total market cap of $10.92 million and $1.79 million worth of Xeno Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Xeno Token has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Xeno Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,012.83 or 1.00107273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00030845 BTC.

Xeno Token Profile

XNO is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2020. Xeno Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 372,210,897 coins. Xeno Token’s official Twitter account is @xenonfthub

According to CryptoCompare, “At its core, XENO is designed to be an easily accessible marketplace and ecosystem for creating and trading Non-Fungible tokens (NFTs) in a secure and decentralized manner. XNO is used as the primary token of trade in the XENO marketplace thereby providing utility for the application as well as being used on the protocol level for staking and voting on referenda that affect the XENO token economy and platform upgrades. “

Xeno Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xeno Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xeno Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xeno Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xeno Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xeno Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.