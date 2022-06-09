Xpediator (LON:XPD) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Xpediator Plc (LON:XPD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 34.10 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 35.10 ($0.44). 176,878 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 114,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.46).

The firm has a market cap of £49.73 million and a PE ratio of 117.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 36.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Xpediator’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Xpediator’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.17%.

Xpediator Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight management services in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It operates through three segments: Freight Forwarding, Affinity, and Logistics & Warehousing. The company offers freight forwarding and courier solutions by road, ocean, and air, as well as stock management, short and long term warehousing, and on site packing services; and B2B freight forwarding and courier services to the e-commerce, food, procurement, and oil industries.

