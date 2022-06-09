XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.20-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.86.

XPO traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.23. 1,019,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.30. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.07.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPO. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth $60,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 535.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

