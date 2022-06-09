XSGD Price Hits $0.72 on Major Exchanges (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $106.94 million and approximately $64,133.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00002384 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XSGD alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.01 or 0.00339087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.34 or 0.00439894 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00030631 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 157,557,164 coins and its circulating supply is 149,124,785 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.