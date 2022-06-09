YENTEN (YTN) Market Cap Achieves $37,963.70

YENTEN (YTN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. YENTEN has a total market cap of $37,963.70 and $8.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,164.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,793.91 or 0.05947135 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000263 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002707 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017959 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.19 or 0.00199556 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.64 or 0.00578963 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.42 or 0.00608060 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00070103 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004287 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.