Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.00 million-$100.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.76 million.Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,720,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,172. Yext has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $15.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.14%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YEXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.29.

In related news, CRO Brian Distelburger sold 8,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $55,291.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 7,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $52,449.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,875 shares of company stock valued at $420,298. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yext by 327.9% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 44,317 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Yext by 40.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 15,382 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Yext by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Yext during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

About Yext (Get Rating)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.