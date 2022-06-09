Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) traded down 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.37 and last traded at $43.67. 28,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,526,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.39.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.12%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

