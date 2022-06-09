Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. Calix reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Calix had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $184.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CALX. Northland Securities upped their price target on Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Calix from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

NYSE CALX traded down $1.49 on Friday, reaching $36.86. The stock had a trading volume of 289,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,005. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.99. Calix has a 1 year low of $32.56 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,027,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 865.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

