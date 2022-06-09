Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cano Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.02. Cano Health posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cano Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cano Health.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $492.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.88 million. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.55%.

CANO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cano Health from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cano Health to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.30.

CANO stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 140,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,090. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Cano Health has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $15.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60.

In other Cano Health news, Director Lewis Gold bought 300,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,043,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Cano Health in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in shares of Cano Health by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 463,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 38,720 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,406,000. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cano Health by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cano Health (CANO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.