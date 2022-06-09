Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.05 Million

Brokerages predict that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) will announce sales of $143.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.80 million to $144.30 million. Renasant posted sales of $157.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year sales of $581.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $575.00 million to $587.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $630.68 million, with estimates ranging from $621.90 million to $639.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $137.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.48 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 23.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNST. StockNews.com began coverage on Renasant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Renasant by 156.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

RNST stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.81. 633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,491. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.11. Renasant has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $44.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.71%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

