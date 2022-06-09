Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFSGet Rating) will announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Saul Centers reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Saul Centers.

BFS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saul Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Sunday, March 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of Saul Centers stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $45.86. The company had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.07. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

In other Saul Centers news, Director John E. Chapoton sold 1,650 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $79,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.18 per share, for a total transaction of $60,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,179.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,203,000 after buying an additional 58,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Saul Centers by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,481,000 after purchasing an additional 36,112 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,087,000 after acquiring an additional 28,960 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.