Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Saul Centers reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Saul Centers.

BFS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saul Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Sunday, March 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of Saul Centers stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $45.86. The company had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.07. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

In other Saul Centers news, Director John E. Chapoton sold 1,650 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $79,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.18 per share, for a total transaction of $60,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,179.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,203,000 after buying an additional 58,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Saul Centers by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,481,000 after purchasing an additional 36,112 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,087,000 after acquiring an additional 28,960 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

