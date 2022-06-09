Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Senseonics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). Senseonics posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Senseonics will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Senseonics.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 million. Senseonics had a net margin of 253.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.04%.

StockNews.com raised shares of Senseonics to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

SENS stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,646,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,500,440. The stock has a market cap of $495.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.41. Senseonics has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $4.58.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

