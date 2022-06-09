Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.14. Progressive reported earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $5.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $7.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

NYSE PGR traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,344,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,319. Progressive has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $121.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.10. The company has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Progressive declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,217 shares of company stock worth $8,237,041. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

