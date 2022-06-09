Zacks: Analysts Expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) to report $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Agiliti’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.19. Agiliti reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 13.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AGTI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE AGTI traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.65. 137,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,909. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.71, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.03. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In related news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $335,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $259,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,908 in the last three months. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agiliti by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,086,000 after purchasing an additional 149,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Agiliti by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

