Zacks: Analysts Expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Apollo Global Management reported earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on APO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.83.

NYSE APO traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.66. 2,284,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,691. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $49.18 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at $28,740,621. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

