Zacks: Analysts Expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to Announce -$0.49 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.39). Kemper reported earnings per share of ($1.54) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.28). Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of KMPR traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 159,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,606. Kemper has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $75.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,825,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,367,000 after acquiring an additional 297,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,936,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,122,000 after acquiring an additional 80,438 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,897,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,920,000 after acquiring an additional 838,783 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 2,687.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kemper by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,716,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,403,000 after acquiring an additional 343,647 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

