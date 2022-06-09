Zacks: Analysts Expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to Announce -$1.00 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTRGet Rating) will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the lowest is ($1.16). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($2.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $24.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.89 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 476.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.46.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $144,289.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,716.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 21,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $85,608.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,776.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,627 shares of company stock worth $334,277. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NKTR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.51. 1,848,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,338,167. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $19.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

