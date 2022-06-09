Zacks: Analysts Expect Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) to Announce -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nerdy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.18). Nerdy posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 170%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nerdy will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nerdy.

NRDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Nerdy in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nerdy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $843,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,379,348 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $426,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,059,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,528,539.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 546,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,501. Insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRDY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Nerdy during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nerdy by 108,950.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy during the first quarter worth $99,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NRDY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 11,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,975. Nerdy has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

