Zacks: Analysts Expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $211.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $211.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $212.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $210.26 million. NETGEAR reported sales of $308.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year sales of $905.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $895.25 million to $915.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $941.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $210.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTGR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BWS Financial reduced their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETGEAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

In related news, Director Sarah Butterfass sold 1,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $38,450.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,500.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $47,404.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,848 shares of company stock worth $146,409. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NETGEAR by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTGR traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $19.81. 1,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,011. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.15. The company has a market cap of $569.93 million, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.79. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $41.96.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

