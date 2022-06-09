Zacks: Analysts Expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Sensus Healthcare posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sensus Healthcare.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.91. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 62.07% and a return on equity of 31.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on SRTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 73,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,437. The company has a market capitalization of $141.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $11.96.

In other Sensus Healthcare news, Director William H. Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 325,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,951.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 44,782 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $452,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.