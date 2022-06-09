Zacks: Analysts Expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Analysts forecast that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings. Vericel posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.31 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VCEL. StockNews.com began coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

NASDAQ VCEL traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -102.60 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average of $34.88. Vericel has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $68.94.

In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $27,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,888. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vericel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,566,000 after purchasing an additional 32,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vericel by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,942,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,463,000 after purchasing an additional 132,856 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vericel by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,250,000 after purchasing an additional 918,299 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vericel by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,601,000 after purchasing an additional 196,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,169,000.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

