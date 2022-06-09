Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.44. Alarm.com reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alarm.com.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $135,544.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,935.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $44,426.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at $372,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,776 shares of company stock worth $1,440,861 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 9,583.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1,420.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.28. The stock had a trading volume of 162,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,999. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $94.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.73 and its 200-day moving average is $69.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.21.

About Alarm.com (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alarm.com (ALRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.