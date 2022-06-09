Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.47 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) to announce $5.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.49 billion. Builders FirstSource posted sales of $5.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $21.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.05 billion to $22.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.50 billion to $22.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 446.1% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,050,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,822,000 after buying an additional 2,491,769 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $190,577,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $168,874,000. North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $99,386,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 147.5% in the third quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 2,562,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

BLDR stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,667. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.57.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

