Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $34.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.80 million and the lowest is $32.56 million. MiX Telematics posted sales of $34.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $145.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.33 million to $150.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $155.49 million, with estimates ranging from $146.48 million to $164.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.14 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 7.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:MIXT traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 47,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,759. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $247.64 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.85. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $16.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 46.34%.

In related news, Director Ian Jacobs purchased 1,252,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $601,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 79,124 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $38,770.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,004,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,305,930 and sold 119,452 shares valued at $58,531. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 157.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the first quarter valued at about $175,000.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

