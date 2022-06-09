Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to Post $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.75. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 650%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on PEB shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

PEB traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.27. 5,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,613,000 after buying an additional 226,216 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,355,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,163,000 after acquiring an additional 59,566 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,458,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,216,000 after purchasing an additional 898,528 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,045,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,546,000 after purchasing an additional 222,570 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,047 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

