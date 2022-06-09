Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Brokerages forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.11). SmileDirectClub posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $151.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.20 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. SmileDirectClub’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SDC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

SDC stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.28. 1,376,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,116,763. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $9.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25. The company has a market cap of $498.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

