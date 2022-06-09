Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $750.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) to post $750.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $834.70 million and the lowest is $715.00 million. Take-Two Interactive Software posted sales of $711.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year sales of $3.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $8.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. StockNews.com started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.91.

Shares of TTWO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,360. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $195.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.12.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

