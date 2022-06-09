Zacks: Brokerages Expect RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) to Announce -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for RenovoRx’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RenovoRx will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.80) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RenovoRx.

Get RenovoRx alerts:

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RenovoRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNXT. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in RenovoRx during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cohen Lawrence B bought a new position in RenovoRx during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RNXT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.82. 15,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,991. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49. RenovoRx has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $16.74.

RenovoRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RenovoRx (RNXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RenovoRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovoRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.