Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies comprises about 1.4% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $153,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 45,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,220,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,464,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,686,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $5.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $325.17. 2,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $309.00 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $364.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

