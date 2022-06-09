Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Stock Price Down 10%

Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) fell 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $68.20 and last traded at $72.50. 153,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,324,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.52.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZEN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.30.

The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.29.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. Zendesk’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $781,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $348,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,003 shares of company stock valued at $4,263,936. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

