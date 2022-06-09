Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Zoetis by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 406,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis stock opened at $171.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.91 and a 200-day moving average of $197.27. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.67 and a 52 week high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.88.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

