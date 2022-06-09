Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Zscaler also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.20-$0.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $320.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $245.75.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS traded down $5.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,980. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.08 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.64 and a 200 day moving average of $239.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The business had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $953,710.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at $595,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,779 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,977 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 3,171.7% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,651,000 after buying an additional 82,972 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 321.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 27,511 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 5.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 22.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $556,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.