ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Receives $36.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.70.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,089,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,244,000 after acquiring an additional 89,544 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 189,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,171 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,578,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 316.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,900,000 after buying an additional 235,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,421.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,118,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,951,000 after buying an additional 1,044,595 shares during the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.14. The company had a trading volume of 34,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,831. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $34.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) (Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.