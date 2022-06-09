Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.19–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $402.00 million-$406.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.08 million.Zuora also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZUO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Zuora to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.43.

Shares of Zuora stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $9.91. 23,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,774. Zuora has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.39%. The firm had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $161,939.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 39,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,305.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,206 shares of company stock valued at $830,044 in the last three months. 9.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Zuora by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Zuora by 5.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Zuora by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Zuora by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

