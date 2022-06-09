Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) PT Lowered to CHF 180 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 420 to CHF 180 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ZRSEF. Baader Bank upgraded shares of Zur Rose Group to a buy rating and set a CHF 140 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 169 to CHF 95 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Zur Rose Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. HSBC raised shares of Zur Rose Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 230 to CHF 135 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $206.33.

Get Zur Rose Group alerts:

ZRSEF stock opened at $102.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.47. Zur Rose Group has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $425.00.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zur Rose Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zur Rose Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.