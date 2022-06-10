$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.01). Myriad Genetics reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MYGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $123,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 525,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,773. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.08 and a beta of 1.57.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

