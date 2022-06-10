$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. American Homes 4 Rent posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.94.

Shares of AMH stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $36.07. 64,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,619,186. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.23, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.19%.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 200,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 201,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,194,098 over the last 90 days. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

