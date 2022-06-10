-$0.42 EPS Expected for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) will post ($0.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service posted earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full-year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Matrix Service.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 14,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,250. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 15.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,423,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,917,000 after buying an additional 332,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,387,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after purchasing an additional 87,158 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 9.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,215,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 103,700 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 985,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 129,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 13.0% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 891,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 102,478 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

