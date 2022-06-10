$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) to announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. First Community reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. First Community had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.21 million.

FCCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on First Community in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

FCCO stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $18.19. 762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,912. First Community has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $137.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Community during the 4th quarter worth about $2,882,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 94,705 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 315,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 90,415 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 400,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after buying an additional 40,018 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 222,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 25,675 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

