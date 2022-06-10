$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 32.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVCY. StockNews.com cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.62. 979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $193.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

In other news, EVP Patrick A. Luis acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $27,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at $268,495.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 5,258 shares of company stock worth $98,061. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 718.7% in the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 146,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 128,414 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 455,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 49,392 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,002,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $790,000. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

