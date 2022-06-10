-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.54) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IsoPlexis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IsoPlexis will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.94). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IsoPlexis.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IsoPlexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northpond Ventures LLC purchased a new position in IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,920,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,637,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,579,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,267,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,392,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IsoPlexis stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,312. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. IsoPlexis has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.24.

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

