-$0.66 EPS Expected for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) will report ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($0.70). Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, CEO William B. Shepro bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPS traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.18. 85,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,300. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $179.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.52. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $14.58.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.