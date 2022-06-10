$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Coca-Cola’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.69. Coca-Cola also reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $831,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 435,719 shares of company stock valued at $28,182,668. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 559.4% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 23,135 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 670,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,597,000 after buying an additional 82,778 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.41. 14,967,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,148,016. The company has a market cap of $266.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.58. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.04 and its 200 day moving average is $61.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

