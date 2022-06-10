$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.06. Axos Financial posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $178.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.24 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 32.23%.

AX traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.30. 223,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,033. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $62.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

