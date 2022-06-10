$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. United States Cellular posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year sales of $4.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

USM stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.04. 100,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,361. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $39.85.

In other United States Cellular news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 20,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $650,714.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 3,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $97,310.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,083.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,068 shares of company stock worth $832,126 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,376,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in United States Cellular by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,029,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,109,000 after purchasing an additional 18,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in United States Cellular by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 389,579 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in United States Cellular by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 376,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United States Cellular by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

