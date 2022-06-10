$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) will report $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $859.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.06). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $967.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.26 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,541,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445,435. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

