$1.96 EPS Expected for Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) to announce $1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95. Avnet posted earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $6.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $7.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avnet.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of AVT traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.29. 704,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,142. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.54. Avnet has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $50.19.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

