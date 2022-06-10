105 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Godsey & Gibb Associates

Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $363.21 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.96.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

